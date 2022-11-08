WATCH: This Rollercoaster Ride 7,000 Feet Above Sea Level is Not For The Faint-Hearted

If you’re frightened of heights, roller coasters can be both exhilarating and terrifying. Now picture yourself on a roller coaster atop a mountain, 7000 feet above sea level. Would you be brave enough to ride on it? The extraordinary one-of-a-kind roller coaster was revealed in a frightening video. Glenwood Caverns, America’s only mountain-top theme park is home to this one-of-a-kind roller coaster by the name ‘Defiance.’

According to LADBible, a POV video of this was shared on TikTok and garnered a wide range of responses. According to reports, several individuals who have visited Colorado, United States, have said that no amount of money could persuade them to buckle up on the roller coaster. Many viewers were horrified as they watched the video. On the other end of the comments spectrum, some fervent roller coaster aficionados openly said that Defiance had failed to impress them, primarily because it didn’t last long enough. “Hands immediately starting sweating…. NOPE", commented one frightened user. Another user commented, “Being over 7000 FT above sea level makes up for the short ride!" “Why did I almost fall out of my chair trying to watch this", asked another one.

The roller coaster ride is perched on a mountain more than 7,000 feet above sea level and includes a 110-foot free-fall. Defiance is a unique Gerstlauer Euro-Flight roller coaster that is a part of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. The terrifying roller coaster, which is 1,300 feet over the Colorado River, was constructed early this year on Colorado’s Iron Mountain. Since its inauguration in July of this year, it has drawn daredevils from throughout the nation.

The roller coaster boasts the steepest drop in the United States and a record-breaking plunge. Defiance is named for its record-breaking, gravity-defying 102.3-degree plunge, which is the steepest in the Western US. Additionally, it has a 41-foot zero gravity roll, which ensures that by the time you reach the end, your head has been thoroughly spun and tossed.

