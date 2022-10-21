Watch: This Video Of Woman Failing At Archery, Hitting Arrow On Head Is Hilarious

Funny videos are often a part of people’s everyday online content consumption. They are present in bulk and each video gains a lot of traction. A simple reason for this is that the videos are fun to watch. The hilarious videos of people falling, hitting their heads, or trying to attempt something but miserably failing at it, give great pleasure to everyone on the internet. One such video of a woman trying archery but hitting the arrow in her face has gone viral on Instagram.

Shared by the hilarious content page “FailArmy", the video was captioned, “The “BRAVE" sequel is a little *too* real…". The footage shows a woman trying archery. But as she tries to shoot the arrow, it doesn’t seem to work. She then tries to check the bow and arrow and puts the bow in such a position that the arrow releases and directly hits her in the face.

The video has crossed a million (10 lakh) views on Instagram. It has also gathered over 66.8 thousand likes on the social media platform. People in the comments section loved to take a jibe at her in different ways.

A user suggested keeping firearms away and wrote – “Well, better keep firearms away from her."

Another user commented, “Well technically it was a bullseye."

A third user took reference from the classic old cartoon “Road Runner" and wrote – “Reminds of the Coyote and the road runner."

While most people found it extremely funny, others thought it was staged and not at all a real “fail". A user said – “That was completely planned out. Not funny at all. Not one tiny bit."

A user even gave safety instructions and wrote, “Always assume the weapon is loaded and never look down the mechanism… a safety briefing would have helped here…"

