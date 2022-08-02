WATCH: This Viral Magic Trick on Words Will Blow Your Mind

A video of a man performing a slick magic trick has created a tremendous buzz on social media. In the viral clip, the anonymous man displays four different words and claims that netizens will only be able to hear the word that they’re reading. While sharing the short clip, the user wrote, “Here is a magic trick try this listen to this and only hear the word you’re reading and share if it works."

The clip begins with the man pointing his finger toward his ears as a gesture for the viewers to listen. An eerie sound is played in the background for a few seconds until a whisper can be heard in the end. The title placed at the top of the video reads, “You will only hear the word you are reading". Just below the title, the user displays the four words – Green Needle, Brainstorm, Brain Needle, and Greenstorm.

Advertisement

If one watches the video closely and reads the words one by word, the whisper in the video also changes according to the word they’re reading. The trick proved true to its claim, leaving many astonished. The reason behind the change is whisper is not yet known but the video has managed to entertain a slew of Twitter users.

Watch the clip below:

Within a day, the magic trick garnered a thunderous response from netizens. While many are trying to decode the trick, others just can’t believe that it is real. A user who appeared to have worked hard on deducing the tricky video discovered that the trick works even when one just says the word in their head. The user said, “You don’t even have to be looking at the word just say one in your head and that’s that one you’ll hear."

Advertisement

Another added that the clip has managed to send chills down their spine, “It’s freaking me out because it changes every time!"

Advertisement

Among many users who are trying to decode the magic trick, one of them wrote, “Indeed it s not what you read, you hear what you are thinking."

One more explained, “Wasn’t reading and I heard ‘green needle’ deliberately focused on green storm and still heard green needle."

Meanwhile, a shocked netizen asked, “What manner of Bene Gesserit sorcery is this?"

Check out a few more responses below:

The viral magic trick has garnered over 800 likes and more than 200 retweets on the micro-blogging site.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here