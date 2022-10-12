Watch: This Weird ‘Human-Faced' Fish is Creeping Out The Internet

Our planet is home to a very large variety of species, many of which we are not familiar with. Especially, when it comes to deep waters, we are still unaware of some creatures that swim in the depths. Now and then, the footage of some never seen creature comes to the fore.

A video that is doing the rounds right now has both intrigued as well as creeped out people on the internet. It shows a fish with a humanoid face. As bizarre as it may seem, the fish does seem to have a face which looks human-like. And the most striking fact is that it has not been spotted in the deep waters but rather in a pond.

The video surfaced on the internet back in 2019 but has now been brought to attention again after the famous Facebook page Unilad shared it about two days back. According to Daily Mail, a woman visiting China’s Miao Village was the one who recorded the footage.

In the video, she exclaims at the sight of the fish, which swims to the bank of the pond, chewing on some food. The markings on the fish resemble a humanoid nose, eyes and mouth. The woman first posted the video on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, and then it spread to other social media sites.

Many were left creeped out by the strange fish while others thought it was interesting that such strange creatures existed. Some even thought the video was doctored. However, although it is rare to see one, carp have long been known to have markings that can resemble a human face. In Taiwan and the UK, sightings of “human-faced carp" have been reported.

