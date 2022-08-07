WATCH: Three Brave Kids Give Their All to Free Pet Dog Caught in Huge Snake's Grip

An old video has resurfaced on the internet and netizens are just blown away. The video shows three brave kids fighting off a huge snake which has wrapped itself around their pet dog. The video has been uploaded on Twitter by user “figensezgin." The video features a dog struggling because the snake wrapped itself around its lower body and hind legs.

While one boy can be seen trying to pin the snake’s head to the grass as the two younger boys attempt to loosen its grip on their dog. On the other hand, the pooch seems to be confused by the incident. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 20 million views. “Imagine a human is eating his food and some animal starts snatching their food. This is a natural balance, part of an ecosystem that doesn’t need to be disturbed. We all love dogs, cats or rabbits but this is very natural," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I was nervous as heck watching this - great job kids!!!"

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a village in Maharashtra that has a unique tradition where the villagers live with snakes under one roof without any fear. In Shetpal village under Mohol taluka of Solapur district, the residents not only worship the snakes but they also reside with them without any apprehension. Nearly 2600 villagers live in this village, located 200 km from Pune, and no incident of snakebite has been reported from here yet. The villagers claim that the reptiles are harmless anyone fond of snakes can visit this hamlet. Visitors can offer the snakes milk or egg at the residence of any of the villagers.

Snakes are considered pets by the residents of Shetpal village and no one is afraid of them. In fact, the villagers have created a specific corner in their homes, especially for the cobras, where they can come and dwell at any time. Even while building a new house the villagers include a dedicated corner for the snakes where they can visit and be worshiped or offered milk. This special corner in the house is called devasthanam, according to a Times of India report.

