WATCH: Three Penguins Born in Mumbai's Byculla Zoo This Holiday Season

Some animals scare the hell out of us. We get terrified by a mere glance at it, while there are some so cute that you just can’t stop yourself from smiling whenever you see them. One such animal is a penguin, which can make anyone laugh with its cute and innocent antics even in the most difficult of living conditions. In what comes as a good news, Mumbai’s Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan Zoo has become the centre of attraction after the birth of three Humboldt Penguins at the Zoo. This is at the same Byculla Zoo India’s first Humboldt penguin was born on August 15, 2018.

A video of the penguin roaming around in its enclosure was uploaded by ANI and is now going viral. Out of the three penguins, two are male and one female. The male chicks, Flash and Bingo, were born on April 2 and 26 this year, and the female chick, Alexander, was born on August 9 this year. As per the authorities, Flash and Alexa are nestlings of penguin pair Donald and Daisy, while Bingo of another pair Molt and Flipper. Here is the video:

The video has garnered over 150K views. While speaking to ANI, biologist and the Public Relations Officer of Byculla Zoo, Dr Abhishek Satam said, “In October, around Diwali, close to 31,000 visitors to the zoo were recorded in a single day. It was the highest-ever single-day count of visitors at Byculla zoo. The steady stream of visitors to the zoo this festive season has brought good revenue to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)."

Meanwhile, earlier, a video that went viral showed swarm of penguins chasing butterflies flying in the air as if they want to catch them. Penguins were seen catching butterflies while jumping with their little feet. It cannot be said with certainty that penguins are running after butterflies, but seeing the video, it sure looks so and people have liked it very much.

