WATCH: Three Year-Old Girl Tries to Hug An Ostrich During Safari Ride

A video of a 3-year-old’s encounter with an Ostrich at the Tennessee Safari Park in US’ Alamo has gone viral. The clip shows the excited little one trying to hug the ostrich while feeding it through the window of her car. With the ostrich’s head and neck close to her, the little one hands the food container to her mother before wrapping her arms around the big bird. She can also be seen pressing her face against the ostrich, who is all focused on the food. The ostrich evades the girl’s grasp and continues to eat the food.

The video was shared on Twitter by NowThisNews along with a caption that read, “3-year-old Emma got up close with an ostrich at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN. ‘We are all scared of the ostriches, but not her,’ said Emma’s mom Tabatha Lynn Collins, via Storyful. ‘She kept saying she wanted to hug the big bird, and she did. We were all stunned.’".

The clip has stacked up over fifty thousand views along with hundreds of reactions from social media users. Netizens called the parents out for their irresponsible behaviour and highlighted how harsh the girl was with the wild creature.

Many called it a miracle that the child was not harmed as these ravenous creatures can bite: “The kid is lucky to have survived and it’s almost a miracle, unharmed."

“In reality, the Ostrich was the victim here. It was lured with snacks just to get smothered by a hugger, " read a another reply to the video.

Other users urged wildlife visitors with children to teach the little ones not to grab onto the animals and respect their space.

While the official website of Tennessee Safari Park mentions ostriches and emus are not aggressive and that they do not “fight" with their mouth, visitors have been warned that animals could bite.

