Watch: Three-Year-Old Has The 'Cutest' Birthday Wish for his Granny

Children are a bundle of joy. The internet has a plethora of videos of children performing some adorable or funny antics. Recently, a parent recorded their child singing happy birthday to his grandmother. The three-year-old’s granny lives Slovenian so he was recording audio and video of himself reading out a birthday wish to her. The boy was visibly excited to record himself, and his reactions will surely melt your heart.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named oliverosiokuncic. The account belongs to a three-year-old boy Oliver Osio-Kuncic, and is run by her parents. The little one is a musician and plays the piano. “Oli recording happy birthday for his granny in Slovenian," read the text on the video.

He loved the idea so much that he kept recording himself over and over and listening back to it, stated the caption of the video. Watch the adorable clip:

People showered love on the “cute video" as it brought smiles to their faces. “This is the cutest and sweetest! I might be late but Happy birthday to your grandma!" an Instagram user commented on the sweet video. Another said, “Awwww… Your granny will be so happy to hear."

“You’re so adorable dear sweet Oliver and granny must be so happy to receive your musical birthday greeting," another comment on the post read.

Oliver’s feed is flooded with videos of him playing various musical instruments. The talent of this three-year-old will leave you speechless. From jamming with chords, and playing musical instruments like a piano to singing songs in his soulful voice, Oliver is indeed not an ordinary kid.

