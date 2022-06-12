WATCH: Three-year-old's Energetic 'Drumming Act' is Too Adorable to Miss

A three-year-old is winning hearts on the internet and putting smiles on people’s faces with his adorable yet marvelous drum-playing skills. In a short clip shared on Instagram, a boy named Josiah is seen mimicking a video being played on screen.

Sticks in his hands and several things kept on a glass table were enough for little Josiah to feel like he is already playing in a concert. On the television, a drummer named Daniel Bernard is giving an upbeat drum performance, and in the drawing-room, Josiah is seen playing with Bernard neck and neck.

One could tell that Josiah was feeling the music run through him by looking at his expressions and the cute head nods rhyming with the beats. Giving such a taxing performance might have left Josiah a bit tired. As a result, he pauses his personal little concert to take a sip of juice from the bottle, and once done, he picks up the sticks to be back at it again.

Sharing the video, the user named Jenny Thomas McIntosh wrote in the caption, “Drumming Prodigy at 3! Josiah practices daily for house with his favourite Daniel Bernard! His facial expressions are the best! Love it when he takes a sip of his juice. Just adorable."

Take a look at the clip here:

Since being shared, the clip has amassed more than 11,000 views and almost a thousand likes. Netizens poured their appreciation and love for the little rockstar, in the comment section.

One user wrote, “Music is in his blood! His movement and facial expression are everything! Got to stay hydrated! He is adorable." Another user requested, “Please get him some drums." One user claimed, “This made me cry in the most positive way. What a talent. He will make it far. Nothing but love."

