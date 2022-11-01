Watch: Tiktok User Explains Why Salted Biscuits And Crackers Have Ridged Edges

We come across many things on a daily basis but barely try to know why they are a certain way. For instance, why are there pom-poms on woollen hats? Or why do the caps of all pens have small holes in them? A similar question recently piqued the curiosity of many on social media. You must have noticed that most salted biscuits, cookies, or crackers have ridged edges. However, have you ever wondered why we find these designs on their sides?

Recently, a TikTok star gave the answer to this question through one of her videos, which went viral on the internet. The secret has been revealed by an account named ‘theritzcrackersofficial’ on the video-sharing platform. In her video, she said that these designer cuts are used to cut cheese into pieces, which are eaten with biscuits. Till now, people used to think that these designs were made only to make the biscuit look appealing but that is not the case, suggested the user. She further revealed that they’re designed like a pizza cutter to cut the slices of cheese so that they properly fit on the top of the biscuits.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

The now-viral video has garnered over 3.2 million views, while more than 50,000 people have liked it on TikTok. In the comments section of the video, a lot of viewers shared that every day they get to learn something new on the internet. Some users were completely impressed by the piece of information, while a few pointed out that using this technique, the biscuit would break without the cheese being cut into pieces.

Advertisement

What is your take on this viral video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here