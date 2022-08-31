WATCH: Tiny Dog Running Around in Yellow Raincoat is a Ray of Sunshine

A super cute video of a tiny dog has been doing rounds on the Internet and bring smiles to people's faces. The footage features a dog who is trying to shield itself from rain. The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to dogs. In the video, the canine can be seen running around in a quirky raincoat. “Cutest little rain trot fetched from marumarimayu. Does your dog like rain?” wrote the Instagram page that especially captivates furry friend lovers.

The tiny canine can be seen donning a yellow hat-shaped raincoat that has been getting attention and melting the hearts of Internet users ever since it was shared. The video took the internet by storm while garnering a plethora of engagement. The netizens swamped the comment section by penning their views about the clip. One Instagram user commented, “A cute little walking disc (laughing emoji).” Another user wrote, “Oh my gosh now that is just too adorable,” while the third user penned, “So cute! Makes me want to get one for my babies!”

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here:

Similarly, a while ago, another enchanting video of a golden retriever went viral on the internet. The clip featured a dog named Finely who was seen carrying a huge stuffed toy while going out for a stroll. A text was written over the video, which read, “When you take your largest stuffy fur a walk." The video was shared by an Instagram account that frequently provides netizens with glimpses of Finley’s activities. Along with the video, the handle owner penned, “His little wobble."

Advertisement

As soon as the footage was shared, the video amassed a huge engagement and grossed a plethora of likes and views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here