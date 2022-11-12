Home » News » Buzz » Watch: Tipsy Guest Ruins Wedding Cake, Groom Punches Him in the Face

Watch: Tipsy Guest Ruins Wedding Cake, Groom Punches Him in the Face

During the cake-cutting ceremony, a guest at the wedding grabs the cake and does something unexpected, leaving the groom furious.

By: Buzz Staff

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 18:05 IST

Delhi, India

What’s a wedding without a little chaos? A wedding witnesses the presence of all kinds of guests, from an overexcited friend to an emotional relative. On this big day, more than the couple — sometimes it’s the guests who are more excited, and overexcitement at times can go wrong. A recent viral video on social media platforms is proof. In the clip, we can see that during the cake-cutting ceremony, a guest at the wedding does something unexpected — leaving the groom furious.

In the video, the groom stands beside his bride while he is about to cut their wedding cake. A wedding guest approached them and grabbed the cake with his hand, and attempted to smash it on the groom’s and bride’s faces. However, both of them backed off. The bride seemed shocked. The guest then tried to hug the groom, who looked furious and punched him in the face. The guest loses his balance and falls on the floor.

But that didn’t stop the guest, he got up and went to hug the groom but was restrained by one of the other guests. The man seemed drunk, and that could possibly be the reason he acted in such a manner.

“Fight in a wedding," the caption of the Twitter post read.

Twitteratis have reacted to the post. One of the users said, “He’s lucky the groom didn’t stab him."

Another person added, “Man had a knife in his hand and went for a punch… the self-control… he better than me."

One more person wrote, “I’m sending him the invoice for this cake,"

Another netizen commented, “That’s not a fight, that’s a very reserved response to someone trying to cause chaos and ruin everything."

The video has received more than 1.8 million views since it was uploaded.

first published: November 12, 2022, 18:05 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 18:05 IST

