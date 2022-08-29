WATCH: Toddler Serves Dosa to His Mom With The Perfect Flip

A young toddler is making the internet fall for his cute innocence and how. In a recently posted video on his Instagram account, the boy named Joshiik is seen taking baby steps before flipping the dosa with the spatula and putting it on a plate. The precision with which he carries out the task given to him has left netizens awestruck. The video is captioned with many nerd face emojis and shows the little child coming out of the kitchen with the dosa. He can be seen balancing the dish on the spatula before he reaches the plate, and flips it on the plate while giving cute expressions. Watch the viral video here which is bound to mesmerize you too.

The internet is amazed by the ability of the young child to complete the task assigned to him, given how cute he looks while doing so. The comments section was flooded by adorable remarks for Joshiik, with many people calling him an “absolute cutie."

A user commented, “He did it as if he was serving dosa since many years", and another said, “I am going to raise one like this" along with hearts and heart-eyes emoticons.

The sweet toddler in the video is dressed in a lemon-yellow t-shirt and white knickers. He himself seems to be amazed by pulling off a task that required a good amount of strength.

Joshiik has more than a thousand Instagram followers on his account. His account has many cute videos featuring him that will bring a smile to your face. This reel shows him dressed as Lord Krishna on Janmashtami.

The posts that show his day-to-day activities are overloaded with sweetness and are too precious to be missed.

