WATCH: Toddler Washes Her Father's Laptop As it Had 'Rubbish' in It

Internet’s favourite meme of Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya washing her husband’s laptop has got a new rendition. This time, with a cuter protagonist from a Chinese household where a daughter washed her father’s laptop. The toddler’s innocent attempt to wash her father’s Macbook has now gone viral. The 2-year-old decided to clean her father’s expensive laptop with soap after hearing him say it had ‘rubbish’ in it.

In the video, the girl is seen in the bathroom, attempting to wash a Macbook with soap and dipping it in a bucket of water. The loofah and soap bar in the bucket with the laptop are also visible. The little one is also seen squeezing some liquid onto her hand and washing the laptop. Her mother, who is filming the video, quickly removes the MacBook from the bucket of water. One can also notice the loofah and soap bar on the laptop. The little girl is also seen squeezing some liquid onto her hand wash to give it a nice wash. Her mother, who is recording the video, soon takes out the MacBook from the bucket full of water.

Watch the viral video below.

As soon as the video was shared online, social media users penned several messages in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Cool, may this hero be blessed with likes, clicks and social credit". Another user wrote, “Faint…. Reminds me of that Bollywood movie…. Wife washes her husband’s laptop".

A third user wrote, “Good dad who thought toddler how to clean up junk in his laptop so that it would turn out to become a new laptop. Lol".

About the incident

According to the South China Morning Post, the mother nearly ‘died of anger’ after discovering her daughter’s deed. She explained that the daughter decided to take things into her hands after overhearing her father complain about too much garbage in his computers

