Watch: Tortoise Makes Dog Angry With Its Antics

Social media is a hub of funny animal videos. It offers viewers some of the quirkiest clips that one can find anywhere on the internet. One such video has recently gone viral. It shows a tortoise screaming at a dog while the canine minds its own business. However, upon being instigated, the dog starts attacking the tortoise.

The caption loosely translates to “The tortoise is definitely a fan of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Therefore, it touched death and came back." The video shows the tortoise screeching at the dog repeatedly while the dog sits beside it, trying its best to not react. However, as the tortoise continues to do the same, the dog, in a fit of rage, attacks it by holding its face in its jaws.

The tortoise doesn’t stop even after being attacked once. It continues to scream at the dog and instigates it further to grab itself by the neck for the second time. To annoy the dog even more, the tortoise retreats its head inside the shell when the dog attacks it. At one point, the tortoise even bites the dog’s ear, only to infuriate it further.

The viral video, posted on September 24, has gathered close to 2 lakh views. The video was shared on the micro-blogging platform by IPS officer Arif Shaikh.

After watching the video, people sympathized with the dog and suggested that the tortoise was constantly nagging the dog. One user also took a dig at the IPS officer.

The user commented, “The owner of the tortoise and dog should be held for instigating and video graphing their animal instincts."

What do you think? Is the video too graphic? Or did you just find it funny?

