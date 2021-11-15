WATCH: Tractor Trolley Crashes Right Into Electric Pole, Turns Street Light On

It is not very often that road accidents evoke laughter. An undated video shared online recently, has, however, made an exception. Thanks to social media, we are served a mixed dose of bizarre and fun. A case in point is the latest clip which can be dubbed as rather whacky. It shows a moving tractor-trolley losing balance on a busy road. In the clip recorded by presumably an onlooker, one can see how the unsecured cargo trolley lost its balance.

Unhooked from the main vehicle, the wagon loaded with sugarcanes started rolling back on the road in the evening. Simultaneously, many people begin chasing the out-of-balance large road wagon in an attempt to stop it. But to the viewers’ surprise, the yellow vehicle hit an electric pole and came to a sudden halt. Until the collision, one of the two street lamp lights was off. Instead of crashing and toppling the lamp post, the vehicle ended up turning the light on upon impact. This is why nobody on the road got an opportunity to intervene. The video stops at this so it is not clear what events led to the trolley losing its balance. Also, the location of the incident or what happened after it is unknown.

Through the duration of the video, no other damage to property or life happened. A Twitter user shared the clip online with the caption, “जान माल का नुकसान तो नहीं हुआ लेकिन दूसरा बल्ब चालू हो गया (No loss of life and property but the second lightbulb turned on."

The video had the potential to start a laugh riot online and it did. After being shared online, it quickly went viral across other digital platforms. On the micro-blogging site, the post garnered quite popularity and triggered hilarious jokes and memes. Netizens, left in splits, have shared epic reactions. A user quipped, “We must patent this technology."

“What sorcery is this," asked another. “Kinda extreme step just to repair a streetlight," joked a third. “Going to tell my kids this was a Tesla trial run in India," shared another individual.

