WATCH: Traffic Cop Regulates Traffic in an Amusing Manner, Video Goes Viral

Regulating traffic can often be a task considering the traffic situation. However, this traffic cop has made it easier for himself and now the internet thinks that the man loves his job. Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the video shows a traffic cop standing in the middle of a narrow T-point. In the video, he can be seen allowing pedestrians to cross while stopping the cars. The way he does his job is what has left the netizens amused. “He just loves his job," read the caption.

In the video, he can be seen dramatically hopping as he is giving the cars a direction to move in. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 1.2 million views. “I seem to have seen something similar while visiting Japan. Weird to us but probably pretty normal to the Japanese? Anyone reading who can confirm?" commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “God, that’s adorable! It’s always wonderful to see someone that actually loves their job." Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, earlier, a traffic police officer in Uttarakhand won the hearts of netizens after a video of him managing traffic in an unusual manner went viral on social media. In Dehradun, Jogendra Kumar earned praise for his distinctive approach to regulating traffic in the vicinity of the City Heart Hospital. In the video, Kumar, who is dressed in a khaki is seen directing traffic while simultaneously moving cars and people’s heads with his amazing dance moves. The video was tweeted by news agency ANI.

“Jogendra Kumar, a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, controls the vehicular movement of traffic in a unique way," ANI shared along with the clip.

