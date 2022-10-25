WATCH: Tribe of Goats Pretending to Faint on Seeing a Truck Will Leave You in Splits

When we watch animal videos online, we frequently anticipate them to do something amusing or completely unexpected. And that’s what this recent video is about. A video posted by Viral Hog on Twitter has taken the internet by storm. The video shows a tribe of goats pretending to faint as they see a parcel truck pass by. The short clip has as has left social media users laughing. The four goats are seen grazing grass on the roadside and as soon as they see a truck passing by them, they instantly fall over at their spot and pretend to faint. The caption also read, “Fainting Goats meet UPS truck". Watch the funny video below.

The video has garnered over 55k views and social media users have posted hilarious comments. One of the users wrote, “Whattt? With laughing emojis". Another user wrote, “These are human beings in goats". Some also commented with laughing emojis.

Earlier, a social media user named David Johnson posted a video on Twitter in which a goat was seen praying in a temple. The video began with the goat kneeling outside the shrine, followed by another devotee doing the same. The video was accompanied by a caption stating that it was shot by one of Baba Anandeshwar’s devotees in one of Kanpur’s temples, a district in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the video below.

Since the video was posted, it has received hundreds of views, and people have been amazed by the unexpected gesture. A user wrote, “A magical scene. A speechless scene. In the eyes of the one above, we are all one".

