WATCH: Turkey Man Distracted by Phone Falls Through Hole in Floor, Saved Miraculously

A spine-tingling clip shows why you should not be gazing at your phone screen while walking in public. The video is from Istanbul, Turkey, where a young man oblivious to his surroundings is walking while using his phone and falls into a deep pit. The CCTV footage emerging from a mall in Istanbul shows a worker handling some cardboard boxes, as visible in a YouTube video by THV11. Below him is the storage pit wide open for the worker to put the boxes and other things in it. At the beginning of the video, a man carefully walks right beside the pit. After a while, this young man deeply submerged in his phone screen is seen walking towards the pit. Slowly inching towards the open storage pit, he does not, even once, lift his eyes to see the path ahead. And to no surprise, the man slipped at the edge of the opening and fell into the pit.

The footage shifts to the second angle, which shows the bottom of the pit, shows the man falling. However, the man was immensely lucky as after slipping into the pit, he fell directly on a stack of boxes and fortunately did not incur any injury and was unscathed. The workers who came running towards the man were stumped and were contemplating the chances of such an incident occurring.

A similar incident recently took place at Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi, where a man named Shailender Mehata, equally lost and oblivious due to his phone screen, fell on metro tracks. The incident could have churned some very fatal consequences, but the alert CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel deployed at the station saved the man from danger.

Phone screens tend to grab our attention, including our peripheral vision, making us completely blind to the surrounding ahead. This is why various advisories prohibit the usage of phones while driving.

