WATCH: Twelve Feet Long Cobra Rescued From Pickup Truck in Thailand

Imagine you are getting ready to go after a long day at work but spot a snake resting in your car. Scared already? This man from Thailand’s Surat Thani not only had a 12-feet cobra resting at the back of his pickup truck but also drove home without even noticing the serpent. A video of the snake’s rescue operation is now making waves on social media. The clip posted on Instagram shows a group of professionals rescuing the snake from the pickup truck.

“I was relieved that it was not hurt and that it did not bite anyone at home,’ the owner of the pickup truck had told Newsflare.com.

The video of the rescue has garnered over 2.5 lakh views along with a flood of comments from Instagram users. “Holy smokes! Didn’t know they got that big," wrote a user expressing his amazement over the size of the cobra in the video while another was intrigued to know the diet of the serpent. “12ft and healthy! What has this thing been eating," he wrote.

“Never going to Thailand. Nope, " read a comment

In another similar incident from last year, a 2-metre-long python was rescued from the fuel tank of a Thai farmer’s pickup truck. The farmer reportedly had parked his car and went to water his sugarcane fields and he returned, he found a python near his car’s engine.

He shut his truck’s door and opened the bonnet expecting the snake to slither away but instead, the python went further inside and soon disappeared. The farmer then called for rescue, a video of which is available on YouTube.

The video shows two police officers on the spot monitoring the situation as the rescue team went about its work, noticing the snake’s head inside the fuel tank. It took them at least an hour to safely rescue the python from the car.

