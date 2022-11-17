Watch: Twitter Goes Gaga Over Incredibly Beautiful Dragon-Headed Caterpillar

We often come across videos on social media of animals and insects that are otherwise rare to find. These creatures are so rare that we often wonder how much more beauty nature holds. One such video of a caterpillar with a head similar to that of a dragon has gone viral on Twitter.

The video is captioned, “Dragon head caterpillar" and the 8-second footage shows the beautiful insect wiggling on a rock. The head of this caterpillar is indeed like that of a dragon with alluring horn-like protrusions on its head. The caterpillar can be seen moving on a rock and has two white strips on an otherwise green body.

Advertisement

According to Fact Animal, there are about 400 variations of the dragon-headed caterpillars and they are mostly found in North and South America, Asia, and Australia. They can grow up to 3 centimetres and other than the way they look, there is no difference between them and other caterpillars. They grow and hatch into a butterfly with bright coloured wings. Some of the variations of the caterpillars have venomous stings to keep their predators away.

Dragon-headed caterpillars also like to eat their eggs after the larva has hatched. The nutrients they need to grow are present in the eggs they hatch from. They then move on to have leaves like any other caterpillar.

The video has gathered over 44 lakh views on the microblogging platform. It even has 840 likes and continues to grow in numbers on the social media platform. People in the comments were in awe of the beauty of this caterpillar.

Advertisement

A user commented – “Doesn’t all this show that there is only one god who created the world and us? What power could create such a creature? So, think and believe in the only creator…"

Read all the Latest Buzz News here