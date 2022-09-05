WATCH: Two Men Drill Holes in Liquor Store Wall and Booze, Caught Red-handed by Cops in TN

How far can someone go for the love of liquor? For two men in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district, the answer was theft. Two men were caught red-handed by police after they drilled a hole in the wall of a liquor shop and were boozing inside, as per The New Indian Express. According to the report, the men had originally planned to sell the stolen liquor but changed their plans and decided to enjoy the drinks before taking off. Take a look at the video shared on Twitter by the publication here:

Advertisement

Netizens were left in splits after watching the video. While some commented on the thieves’ witty thinking of drilling a hole and then entering the liquor store, others hilariously pointed out the ROFL way in which the policemen were managing the scene. If you look at the video closely, you can see that the cops pulled the men out through the same drill hole that they had made.

One Twitter user commented," Don’t get high on your own supply" while another highlighted that the police didn’t get the accused out via the door of the liquor shop. The user said," The best part is police made those thieves crawl out of the same hole. They could have called the owner and opened the door". Another user commented that the accused may have been inspired by a Hollywood movie. He wrote," I blame Netflix for this. They must have seen The Shawshank Redemption."

In a similar incident, burglars targeted two outlets in the Kanakammachatram area of the Thiruvallur district and escaped with approximately 450 liquor bottles and Rs 10,000 in cash from the store. The modus operandi was similar- the burglars drilled holes in the wall through which they entered and damaged the CCTC camera, TOI reported. However, this incident was reported amidst a lockdown in the district.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here