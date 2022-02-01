WATCH: Two Men Risk their Lives to Rescue Girl From Burning Building in Russia

In moments of crisis, when people just look for themselves, two men in Russia chose to risk their lives to save a girl from a building on fire. The video, which is getting viral on social media, features black fumes billowing out of the windows of a high-rise building. A little girl was seen trying to get out of those windows. On seeing her struggle, the men on the floor below her extended their help.

The 52-second video showcases the men standing on the ledge of their narrow window. They are seen holding on to the frame to support the girl, who is struggling for several minutes as she tries to climb down in order to escape the fire. The video, which has been captured from a distance, then shows the girl being rescued by her kind and brave neighbours into their apartment. The footage of the miraculous rescue was shared on Reddit and it quickly went viral on several subgroups. The men are being praised for their bravery by Reddit users.

According to a press release, issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 12 people were rescued from the burning and higher floors by fire and rescue units, including 1 child.

According to REN TV report, the fire broke out on the evening of January 29 in an apartment located on Dorozhnaya Street, Moscow. Upon learning the incident, the emergency services rushed to the spot to get control of the situation and rescue the residents. Though the fire was doused in time, it had engulfed the whole apartment on the building’s ninth floor. An eyewitness told the 360 TV channel that the two men, who had risked their lives to save the girl, were also injured in the process and had received burns and cuts.

