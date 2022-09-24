WATCH: Two Penguin Groups Meet and Greet Each Other in Adorable Video

A viral video of two groups of penguins meeting each other has left the internet mighty delighted. In the adorable clip posted on Twitter, two groups of penguins can be seen crossing paths with each other on their way. The groups halt for a brief moment to seemingly exchange information. They mix up with each other and communicate for a while before bidding adieu. However, as the two groups begin to walk in their separate paths, a penguin from one group mistakenly starts walking with the other group before being reminded by its friend.

“When 2 groups of penguins meet on the road, they stop for a short exchange of information. When one of them moves in with the wrong group, a friend goes after him to bring him back," read the caption posted with the video.

Watch it here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, netizens barraged the replies section with their reactions. A user hilariously added funny dialogues to explain the scenario, “‘Whassup?’ ‘Sup’ ‘Hey Peter-get back here!’ ‘Whaaa-holy crap!"

A second user pointed out that the penguin had not joined the second group mistakenly, instead, he was convinced to switch. “They turned one from the other squad into theirs. Watch carefully little dude switched sides," the tweet read.

Another wrote, “I need a shirt that says, ‘Trying to be more penguin!’"

A penguin lover expressed concerns over the disturbances caused to penguins by human action. He wrote, “Umm, is it just me, or does the climate not seem right for penguins?"

A few advised humans to take life lessons from the penguins. “Humans have a lot to learn from penguins. The male looks after the newborn as the female rests. Who said we are the most intelligent creatures in this world?" read one of thereplies.

The video, so far, has received over 17.4 million.

