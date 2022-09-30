Watch: Two Women's Ugly Fight On Street Gets Them 'Fists of Fury' Tag From Twitter

Quarrels between women are often given the name, ‘cat fights.’ While arguments among men often end up in fist fighting, leaving either one or sometimes both badly beaten up and injured, women’s fights are slightly different. Oftentimes, it is amusing too. Recently, a hilarious video of two women hitting each other brutally on the streets has captured the attention of curious viewers.

An account named Vicious Videos shared the funny fight on the micro-blogging site. “Fists of fury," read the quirky tweet.

The now-viral clip opens with two women beating each other furiously. Both the girls can be seen dressed in a tank top and a pair of shorts. Unbothered by the crowd of onlookers and vehicles halted around them, the two women kept on smacking each other with nothing but pure wrath.

The two ladies continued to smack each other repeatedly. While one pulled the other’s hair, another gave it back by throwing a kick to her opponent’s belly. By the end of the video, we see one of the two women, grabbing the other by her hair, clasping it forcefully, and punching her on her torso over and over again.

The abrupt ending of the visual left us with many questions like what started the scuffle? And who won in the end? However, Twitteratis made sure to keep the viewers entertained by sharing their funny reactions in the comments.

While one user called the attack a “Thursday night smackdown," another remarked, “Damn. Chicks fight dirty."

The 24-second video has collected over 16.2k views with 490 likes and counting on Twitter.

Earlier, another video of two women travelling by Delhi metro was also seen having a nasty verbal spat over a metro’s seat. While the woman who was seated refused to remove her bag and kept it on a seat beside her, the other woman who was standing pushed and squeezed herself in between to secure a seat.

Watch the video here:

What are your opinions on this video?

