WATCH: Ukrainian Farmer Tows Away Russian Tank Using a Tractor in Viral Video

While distressing news, videos, and images from Ukraine keep flooding the internet, disturbing millions of people all over the world amid the Russian invasion, a light-hearted story has surfaced from the war-torn country. A viral video featuring a Ukrainian farmer dragging a Russian military tank through his tractor is providing the much-needed breather amid all the grim news coming from Ukraine

In an undated video, a tractor is seen towing away what appears to be a Russian MTLV (multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle). The bystander who was filming the bizarre sight can be heard laughing with others. British MP Johnny Mercer is one of the countless people who have shared the video online. He tweeted “No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well. Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today."

The clip was also shared by Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko who said that the farmer probably stole the tank to resell it as scrap metal is very valuable in the country.

Some assume that citizens in Ukraine, many of whom have been obliged to join the mobilisation efforts and remain in the nation, are seizing Russian weaponry and tanks. “This war has been a logistical mess from Russia. There are several tanks just running out of fuel and soldiers completely cut off from supply lines – that’s why these tanks are being captured," one individual remarked on the post.

Other netizens soon had their own takes on the video.

A video of a Ukrainian man attempting to stop a Russian military tank went viral last week. Many people connected the footage to China’s Tiananmen Square’s famed “tank man."

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children, according to Ukraine’s health ministry.

