WATCH: Ukrainian Farmers Douse Flames as Russian Shelling Destroys Crops

Russian invasion in Ukraine has left the country devastated. New footage from the country shows how Ukrainian farmers are battling the violence and protecting their fields. A video shared on Twitter by Olexander Scherba, Ukraine’s former ambassador to Austria, shows how farmers were trying to save their harvest from destruction in Mykolaiv after incessant shelling from Russia.

The 58-second-long video shows a group of farmers trying to extinguish the fire that was spreading in the field with crops that were ready for harvest. With water being thrown from one side, a group of farmers tried to stop the fire from spreading as they hit it with a piece of cloth. Sharing the video on Twitter, Scherba wrote in the caption, “Ukrainian farmers trying to save the harvest after the daily shelling in Mykolaiv." The video shared on Tuesday has been viewed by over sixty thousand Twitter users till now.

Netizens have voiced their concerns and expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian farmers. Commenting on the tweet, a user wrote, “It is so sad what Russia does in the modern world – unbelievably cruel."

Others described it as “Heartbreaking." One comment on the tweet read, “Glory to these heroes."

Another user pointed out how the destruction of crops in Ukraine is one of the reasons why food prices are soaring globally. The comment read, “This is one reason why your grocery bill is rising."

Ukraine is known as the breadbasket of Europe. According to Financial Times, Ukraine produced a record 33 million tonnes of cereal last year and was expected to export 24 million tonnes of cereal this year before the invasion hit the country, as per a forecast by the US agriculture department. The country is the world’s fifth largest wheat exporter in the world, as per UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

However, since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the latter’s main export route has remained blocked, prolonging the global food crisis.

