WATCH: Ukrainian Jazz Band Performs from Balcony after Club is Shut Due to Russian War

The video of a Ukrainian jazz club performing from the balcony because it was closed due to the Russian war is going viral. The video was shared by a journalist with Global National News. The clip shows the “biggest jazz club in Odessa" perform on the balcony as listeners lounge around the building in the open. A few can be seen sipping coffee while a couple of eateries seemed to cater to the consumers. It was reported recently that Odessa is now the primary target for Russian troops.

“Odesa’s biggest jazz club is closed because of the war. So they performed from its balcony."

The video received a lot of love from people around the world.

“Are there any more loved people in the world right now than the Ukrainian people! We love you…"

“I keep forgetting that their are jazz fans in Eastern Europe. Quite a testament to the human spirit."

“It’s really nice to see people get a little slice of normality, diversion and peace in the midst of devastation. Really hope they can enjoy a few moments."

“Lovely, although the vid has a slightly haunting feel. Hope we aren’t seeing it again a few weeks from now as a memento mori of life before the Russian rockets came."

Ukraine has said 115 children have been killed and 140 more injured since Russian invasion began last month, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, reported The Kyiv Independent. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on “critical" issues. In an interview he said there had been “rapprochement in the positions of both sides on important subjects, critical subjects", adding that, “We can say we are hopeful for a ceasefire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions."

