WATCH: Ukrainian Journalist Tears up on Live TV Seeing Destroyed Family Home in Kyiv

As Russia launched a full-blown war against Ukraine, civilians in the East European country are fleeing their homes and finding shelters in basements and bunkers. Amidst the distressing times, another video that is doing the rounds on social media is that of Ukrainian journalist Olga Malchevska who works with the BBC. Malchevska was seen tearing up on live television when she watched footage that showed a building ravaged by the airstrikes launched by the Russian military. The video shared by BBC journalist Karin Giannione on Twitter showed her discussing the developments in Ukraine with Malchevska. In the video, Malchevska is discussing the developments in Kyiv when she tells Giannione that she just got a message from her mother.

Talking about her mother, Malchevska told the fellow journalist, “She’s been taking shelter, she’s hiding in the basement. And luckily she was not in our building which was bombed at night.” Malchevska then revealed that she could not realise that the footage of bombing at the residential area was actually the place where she used to live. “When we agreed yesterday to come to the studio in the morning, I could not have imagined that at 3 am London time I would find out that my home is bombed,” Malchevska said. “That footage that everybody saw is actually my home.”

Advertisement

Giannione shared the video clip from the live show on Twitter and added in the caption, “The moment my Ukrainian colleague sees pictures of her family home, partially destroyed overnight in Kyiv. We did not know until that moment it was her actual building that had been hit. Thankfully Olga’s family is safe.”

Netizens have shared their reaction to this heart wrenching video on the micro-blogging platform. Journalist Pooneh Ghoddoosi commented, “War is not something that happens in a far-away land to imaginary and distant peoples! It's always a very personal story to someone somewhere.”

Advertisement

Another user commended Malchevska for maintaining her calm even after watching her home being destroyed amidst the war. “Just unimaginably, desperately awful. Such amazing poise and bravery to do this interview.”

For some it was a remarkable moment caught on live television capturing the brutal reality of war, as one user described, “I don't know if I've ever seen a moment like this on live television news before.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on this viral video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.