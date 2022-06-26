WATCH: Ukrainian Man Casually Shaves, Oblivious to Missile Embedded in his Kitchen

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war has claimed numerous lives and reduced Ukrainian cities to rubble. Shelling missiles has become very common. A video has surfaced on the internet and is going viral. It shows a Ukrainian man shaving his beard while a rocket can be seen embedded in his kitchen. The guy can be seen having a normal time, not bothered at all about the missile. Uploaded on Reddit, the caption of the video read, “A piece of a Russian ork rocket flew into the home of a Ukrainian." Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 250 commented. “Even if it was I wouldn’t want to disturb it lmao Then again I would probably look for alternative living space options if available over there," commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “Nice new piece of furniture. Could be upcycled to make a nice lamp." There are many people who are concerned as to why the bathroom sink is next to the kitchen. Wondering the same, one person wrote, “No one else is wondering why a bathroom sink and mirror is next to the kitchen stove?" To this, one responded, “I’ve seen that alot in Europe where the toilet has a private room and the sink is just outside of it. It makes sense if it’s a 1 bathroom place with multiple occupants."

Meanwhile, a couple from the war-torn nation have marked a symbolic wedding. Instead of a white gown and tuxedo, the couple tied the knot in military uniforms. The evocative moment was captured in a video where the newlyweds are seen celebrating amid cheers and applause as they got married. The clip was shared by the Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Twitter and has since gone viral. “Ukrainian weddings these days. No white dresses and tuxedos but plenty of love and happiness!" the caption read.

In the video, the bride wears a veil over her camouflage uniform while the groom, too, is seen in military attire. After tying the knot, the groom lifts his ladylove and does rounds as music plays in the background and spectators cheer for the pair.

