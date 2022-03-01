WATCH: Ukrainian Man Removes Mine With Bare Hands While Smoking a Cigarette

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, several pictures and videos from the sites of destruction have left the world stunned. Now, a Ukrainian man has been garnering praise after he reportedly moved a land mine in the port city of Berdyansk, with his bare hands. The 38-second clip features a man, clad in jeans and a black jacket, crossing a road with the landmine in his hand. He moves it to the nearby forest area with his bare hands, and all this while he was seen puffing a cigarette. Away from the hustle and bustle of traffic and people, he placed the explosive device in a deserted area and averted what could have been resulted in a tragedy. The man, who recorded the clip, was heard laughing in response to his words.

The video was shared via ‘The New Voice Of Ukraine’, a Ukrainian news organisation. “A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn't wait around for a bomb disposal unit - at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military,” the clip was captioned.

Watch the video here:

While netizens were shocked to see how the man removed the land mine, they couldn’t resist praising Ukrainians. “Ukrainians are some of bravest people I have ever seen,” a user tweeted, while another said, “I haven’t seen so much heart before the last four days, the people of Ukraine, you all are simply amazing.”

Meanwhile, over 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed at a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, after being hit by Russian artillery. On February 28, Russia and Ukraine delegations held initial talks on the Belarus border, amid limited hopes for a breakthrough that could end fighting.

