WATCH: Ukrainian Soldiers Rescue Dog From Deep Pit and Internet is Full of Praises

‘A soldier is never off duty!’ The phrase stands absolutely correct for these fighters who always keep everyone else before themselves and come to their rescue even if it’s at the cost of their lives. Though words fall short of all that these defenders do for their country, some heartwarming gestures remain etched in our hearts forever. Such is the case of the Ukrainian soldiers who are continuously doing their part of protecting the people as well as animals from the attacks taking place in the bombarded cities due to the Russia-Ukraine war. In a viral video, a group of these soldiers was spotted rescuing a dog from the deep pit which received applause from users online.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, the Advisor to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. In a twenty-second video, a soldier was seen going down into a pit as others held his leg to balance his upside-down posture. As the video progresses, the soldier comes out of the pit with a dog in his hands. The little puppy might have seemingly fallen into the deep pit and couldn’t get out without any external help. The sweet rescue video of the doggie has won the hearts of social media users who found it endearing.

Advertisement

“Our Defenders rescued a doggie," read the caption alongside the video that was originally shared on TikTok. Netizens couldn’t stop showering love on the viral clip that raised the hope of many and made them believe that ‘somebody cares!’

“I can’t thank these amazing Defenders enough. The poor little puppy must have been so terrified. Fantastic to see once again that every life matters to Ukrainians," lauded a user. “Just when you thought they couldn’t get more heroic…," wrote another.

Advertisement

One user also claimed, “Ukrainians are wonderful people and animal lovers." The beautiful video is just another instance that there is ‘hope’ and that humanity still ‘exists’.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here