WATCH: Unidentified Mysterious 'Blue Goo' Creature Spotted in the Atlantic Ocean

The dark depths of the oceans are home to some of the most fascinating and mysterious creatures on Earth that remain hidden from the outside world. Recently, scientists have stumbled upon one such unknown marine creature while exploring the Atlantic. Named blue goo, the animal has been spotted several times by explorers who haven’t been able to identify it yet.

The find was made by the Okeanos Explorer crew of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). A video of the blue goo was shared on Twitter by NOAA where the unidentified creature is seen on the ocean floor. The creature, with a dull blue colour, has an unusual appearance that doesn’t seem to be matching with any other creature seen before.

“Have you heard about the latest Okeanos mystery? Seen multiple times during off St. Croix, this “blue goo" animal stumped scientists, who thought it might be soft coral, sponge, or tunicate (but def not a rock!)." the caption read.

As per the narrator of the video, the scientists have seen the organism several times during their expedition. However, the mystery around it will remain until a sample of it is collected or its high quality images are sent to a coral expert to determine of it falls under the category of corals, the narrator is heard saying.

The narrator added that scientists still don’t know much about the creature but it is likely to be a soft coral, tunicate, or a sponge. They insisted that the organism is not likely to be a rock.

The discovery was made during the NOAA’s Ocean Exploration’s Voyage to the Ridge expedition. It is a series of three expeditions aimed at exploring the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, Azores Plateau, and Charlie-Gibbs Fracture Zone. Scientists expect a variety of marine creatures here that are supported by hydrothermal vents and availability of hard sea floor. Using Remote Operated underwater vehicle (ROV) and mapping, scientists have aimed at shedding some light on the explored regions of the ocean.

