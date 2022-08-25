WATCH: UP Lineman Cuts Power Supply of Police Station After Cops Fine Him Rs 6,000

Levying an allegedly unjust fine did not end up well for a police station in UP as it left the station in darkness, quite literally. A lineman from the electricity department in UP’s Shamli cut the power supply of the Thana Bhavan police station after the cops slapped him with a hefty fine of Rs 6,000 for not wearing a helmet. The electricity department, citing overdue bills as the reason, decided to strip the police station of electricity.
A video that is now going viral shows a lineman from the electricity department climbing the electricity pole to cut the power supply of the police station in Shamli. According to news reports, a whopping bill of Rs 56,000 was due at the police station. Thus, when the employee of their department was fined Rs 6,000, the department cut their power supply.
