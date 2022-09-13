WATCH: UP School Girl Recites Names of 75 Districts in Seconds; Netizens Are Impressed

Children are a joy to interact with. And, a video that has now gone viral on social media has proved just that. A child, from Uttar Pradesh, has recited the names of all the districts in the state in a single breath, that too in alphabetical order, according to a tweet shared by Aaj Tak correspondent Shubhankar Mishra.

The girl, reportedly from the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, recited the names of all the districts in the state in just under 38 seconds. If you don’t believe it, see for yourself here.

The little one didn’t stumble over her words at all in the viral video and confidently stood her ground. She even recited the table of 21 with finesse and appeared as if she had tons of practice before. According to an Aaj Tak report, Ankita is a student of Adarsh Primary School, Sadar Block. Her headmaster, Shatrughan Mani, told the media outlet that the child has always been bright and regularly takes part in competitions organized at school.

The headmaster also mentioned to the publication that all children can touch academic excellence if supported properly by their parents. He added that he is the only teacher in the school that Ankita studies and, is sometimes helped by a Shikshamitra, who overlooks other governmental work in the region.

Netizens immediately took to Twitter and appreciated the little girl’s talents. Several commented on Ankita’s tenacity and will to learn. One user said, “Sharp and intelligent girl".

Another said, “This little girl has received the right teachings from her home. She will go on and make her family very proud."

