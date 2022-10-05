WATCH: UP Students Find an 'Innovative' Way to Burn Ravana Effigy Using Mobile Phone

On the occasion of Dussehra, B.Tech students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), Gorakhpur, unveiled a smart way of burning the effigy of Ravana using a mobile phone. Technology innovations have the capability of surprising all of us, and this was no different. News agency ANI took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video a group of students with their professors. In the video, they can be seen setting a two-three feet tall Ravana effigy on fire within seconds in just a click of button.

“Uttar Pradesh: B.Tech students of Institute of Technology and Management, Gorakhpur have found a smart way to burn an effigy of ‘Ravana’ through mobile phone," read the caption of the video. The Ravana effigy is connected to another device through a wire. This wire is placed at a distance.

Advertisement

Just when a student pressed the button on his mobile phone, a loud sound is heard in the background. Just a few seconds after this the effigy is seen covered in smoke. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather 40K views. “Very good and an inspiration to others," commented a Twitter user.

Every year Dussehra is celebrated on the 10th day of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. The name Dussehra originates from the Sanskrit words Dasha (ten) and Hara (defeat). It was on this day when Lord Ram defeated Ravan (the 10-headed demon king). Dussehra also marks the beginning of preparation for the Diwali festival which falls 20 days later.

Advertisement

Among the main rituals of Dussehra, people perform a theatrical enactment of Lord Ram’s life story which is referred to as Ramleela. Moreover, during the night of the festival, massive dummies of Ravan are stuffed with firecrackers and set to fire on the open grounds.

Sometimes along with the Lanka king, effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhkaran are also set ablaze. On the other hand in Gujarat, people celebrate the festival by doing the Garba, the famous folk dance. Both in Navratri and in Dussehra, they wear traditional outfits and enjoy the occasions to the fullest.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here