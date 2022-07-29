WATCH: UP Teacher Enters Flooded School As Students Hold Chairs For Her

An unsympathetic incident has come to light, wherein a school teacher can be seen entering a flooded primary school by stepping over plastic chairs, put in place like a bridge by students. The video of the incident, which reportedly took place in the Baldeo area of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, has started doing rounds on the internet. In a bid to cross the flooded portion without getting wet, the uncaring female teacher can be seen making children stand in the water while she crossed the path. Now, an NDTV report reveals that the teacher has been suspended from her post.

The now-viral video shows around five students in their school uniforms, arranging the plastic chairs in a row. And a woman, who has kept her face covered, steps on each chair one by one to reach a dry spot, where she gets off. It appears that the video was made by her colleague, as she can be heard wishing him “good morning", as soon as she enters the gate. Moreover, the person behind the camera can be heard asking the kids to properly hold the chair, as she steps on it. In addition, they also talked about another teacher saying that ‘she won’t be able to come today.’

Meanwhile, such objectionable actions by a teacher didn’t happen for the first time. Earlier, a video from a school in Bihar went viral, wherein a teacher can be seen fast asleep, while a student fans her. In addition, the video also shows around a dozen children sitting on the floor idle, while the teacher is dozing off on a chair. The video was posted by an Instagram page called Baat Bihar Ki, with a Hindi caption that read, “In Bihar, the teacher sleeps peacefully after putting the future of the children in the darkness!”

Needless to say, the video agitated the netizens, as one user wrote, “If that’s a school then my house is the White House. Environment plays a very significant role in influencing a learner’s mind. Now if that infrastructure is supposed to be a school then question those in power." Some of the netizens also urged others to firstly know both sides of the story before questioning anyone, and another user commented, “How can we say the teacher is sleeping? May she have any health issues and ask the student to do so."

What are your views on such scenarios of schools in the country?

