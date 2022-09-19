WATCH: UP Woman Fiercely Thrashes Man 40 Times Within 20 Seconds For Molesting Her

A woman from Uttar Pradesh fiercely thrashed an eve teaser on the street with her sandals after he eve teased her. The video has been making buzz on the internet. In the video, the man can be seen sitting on the ground while the woman can be seen angrily beating him with her slippers non-stop. The incident happened in an area in Orai city of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The man was reportedly drunk when he eve teased the girl.

The girl hit the man 40 times with her slippers within 20 seconds, as per the now-viral clip. The caption on Twitter said that first she trashed the alleged accused and then the police of the area took him under their custody.

The Twitter user captioned the video in Hindi which roughly translates to this: “40 slippers in 20 seconds…the incident happened in the Konch area of Orai town of UP. A woman trashed a man for eve-teasing her. First, the girl beat up the man and then the police took him under custody."

The video has made Twitter users baffled by how fast she hit the man, while many came in the support of the woman for thrashing the man. “Aise log ke saath aisa hi karna chahiye thoda hi peeti aur maarna chahiye ke fir ched chad karne ka soche bhi na," said one.

Another retweeted and wrote, “The girl taught a good lesson to a man, every girl should show such courage, only then the problems of rape and molestation will get rid of."

Another user quipped and wrote, “5G ki speed bhi zyada tex pad rhe hai."

The video has garnered more than 3 million views.

