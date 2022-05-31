WATCH: UPSC Topper Breaks Into Dance as She Celebrates Her Result With Family

Having secured the All India third rank in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021, congratulatory wishes have poured in for Gamini Singla from all across the country. The aspiring IAS (Indian Administrative Services) officer cracked one of the toughest exams in India and is now revelling in her success. A video has gone viral that shows Gamini celebrating and dancing with her parents.

Uploaded by news agency ANI on Twitter, the video features Gamini along with her family members shaking a leg and doing bhangra to the thumping beats of dhol.

After achieving the feat, Gamini has extended gratitude to her family for supporting her emotionally and morally. “Feeling very satisfied. The Almighty has blessed me, I want to thank god and my entire family who supported me emotionally, morally and in my studies as well," said Gamini. The topper also gave some tips to civil services aspirants and asked to have faith oneself. She stressed that one mist not quit and “reflect back on your mistakes," reported ANI.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2021 on May 30. This year, women candidates secured the top three positions. Delhi-based Shruti Sharma emerged as the top-scorer and bagged the first All India Rank. The second rank was secured by Ankita Agarwal followed by Gamini Singla who clinched the third position in the civil services exams.

As per the official results, total 685 applicants made it through the UPSC CSE 2021 and got recommended for appointment. These include 177 women and 508 men.

The UPSC had notified total of 749 vacancies which were to be filled by the CSE 2021 exam. 200 posts in these were of India Police Services (IPS) and 180 vacancies of Indian Administrative Services (IAS). The preliminary exam was held on October 10 last year while the Mains exam was conducted from January 7 to 16, this year.

