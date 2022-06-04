WATCH: US Blogger Just Learnt SRK's Signature Move and Desis are Here for it

An amusing video shows a US blogger trying to nail the signature step of the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, as an Indian-origin man featuring in his video teaches him the step. The blogger, who goes by the name Gabe Coaster on Instagram, is seen taking random interviews of people walking on the street. This is when he stumbles upon a man and asks him about his views about dancing. The man claims to be a good dancer but does not prefer doing it in public. “Oh, I love dancing," the man says. “I don’t do it in public but I’m a good dancer."

Gabe then asks the man if he will teach him his favourite dance move. The man seems to be a Shah Rukh Khan fan since his favourite move is the signature step the actor has done multiple times in several movies. Sharing the clip, Gabe, in the caption wrote, “To all my Indian peeps, this one is for you."

In the background plays the title song from the movie Kal Ho Naa ho starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan. Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate more than 16,000 views and counting. Netizens enjoyed the two trying to imitate Shah Rukh Khan’s signature step.

One user commented, “Definitely some Bollywood moves right there." “Hey I love that," commented another user. One user wrote, “Nice move."

It seems that Shah Rukh Khan’s signature step is not the only move the blogger learned that day. Gabe came across and asked the same question to a group of kids. But this group of kids did not have a collectively favourite dance move and hence, Gabe and the kids together performed the famous YMCA step. Watch the video here:

So, what are your thoughts on this?

