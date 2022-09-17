WATCH: US Fisherman Catches Extremely Rare 'One in Two Million' Blue Lobster

In an exceptionally unusual event, a US fisherman recently caught a rare blue lobster which he claims is the prettiest one he’s ever seen. The fisherman from Mount Desert Island in Maine, Blake Haass, took to TikTok to share two video clips of his rare finding, wherein, the 27-year-old flaunted the blue-coloured lobster to the camera. While sharing the video online, he captioned it, “Blue Lobster! 1 in 2,000,000." During an interaction with Newsweek, Haass stated that he had never seen a blue lobster as bright as his rare finding.

“I have never seen a blue lobster this bright of a blue or as pretty. We might see a lobster once in a while with a slight tint of blue on a claw or tail maybe but that’s it. This is the first one I have ever seen this blue all over! And such a beautiful blue," he said. The fisherman wishes to catch a blue lobster again but claims they are so rare that people have heard about them being caught only once in Maine.

Haass continued, “I hope I find another blue lobster again but they are so rare you only hear of one being caught once in a great while across the state of Maine." Since it is such a rare finding, the fisherman is contemplating sending it back to the ocean. He added, “It’s such a rare find; I definitely wanted to release her back into the ocean, and you can see on one of the videos another fisherman had caught her before and notched her tail twice, so she cannot be kept."

Haass said that he has many fisherman friends, who have been fishing longer than him, but he has never heard of anyone catching a blue lobster. He considers himself utterly lucky. “I know a lot of my friends and older fisherman that have been fishing longer than me and they have never caught a blue lobster so I feel lucky to have caught this one for sure," explained the fisherman.

The TikTok clip that’s going viral on the internet features Haass flaunting the lobster as he said, “Check out what we just caught in this trap, we got a blue lobster. I looked it up it’s 1 in 2 million, of how rare these are. And that is probably one of the prettiest blues and whites I’ve ever seen." At one point in the clip, the fisherman also places a regular lobster beside the blue one to showcase the colour difference.

The viral video that was shared on the social media platform on Wednesday has amassed a whopping 23 million views online.

