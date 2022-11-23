WATCH: US Man Hailed as Hero for Fighting Off Armed Assailant Who Shot at Clinic

Some heroes don’t wear capes. A clip, now making rounds on the Internet, showcases the bravery of one such hero. Posted on the Reddit community, the clip showed a man, armed with a rifle, entering a methadone clinic in Buffalo, New York. At first, everyone in the vestibular freezes, and then the attacker shoots towards the wall behind the soon-to-be-hero. This sends the unarmed man into action, and he lunges towards the attacker. Pushing him into a corner, the man keeps a hold of him until two more security guards rush in.

Check out the clip here:

Several social media users praised the unarmed man’s action. They remarked he was a real-life hero. Some even mentioned that it is loud enough when a rifle goes off outdoors, they cannot imagine how loud it must be indoors. One Reddit user commented, “He has some strong natural instincts, good for him, I just love when I see people’s natural instincts kick in and they go power mode."

“Crazy to see a flight or fight happen split second in real time. I’m glad my man didn’t get hurt," read another comment.

A third user wrote, “What’s amazing is that many other people would have chosen ‘freeze in place and curl into a ball’ or ‘keep trying to force open the door while screaming,’ but he didn’t even think to do those and just did the most efficient thing one after another while in full adrenaline."

Meanwhile, another Reddit user mentioned that there were more than one real-life hero in that video. They added that several other people also showed courage in the video. For example, the security guards that came out of the backroom should also be hailed heroes. They willingly came out through the backdoor to help after hearing a gunshot.

The user mentioned that in such situations it is easy to just hide where they are or run out of a back entrance. Yet the security guards came out, not even fully aware of the situation.

