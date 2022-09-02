WATCH: US Man Smashes 'Most Vinyl Records' in 30 Seconds, Enters Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Record for smashing the ‘most vinyl records’ in 30 seconds was achieved by Ronald Sarchian, who is affectionately also known as ‘the hammer.’ Hailing from the USA, the world record was broken in Tarzana, California back in September 2021. However, the official announcement of the same was made on the official social media page of the Guinness World Record on Friday, September 2. Ronald Sarchian managed to smash 53 vinyl within 30 seconds to earn the record.

For those unaware, this isn’t the first time that Ronald Sarchian has broken a Guinness World Record. He has previously earned the titles for smashing most watermelons in a minute and for the longest marathon striking a punching bag. Professionally, he is a certified personal trainer who loves football, kickboxing, boxing, road cycling, and mountain biking. According to his online website World Record Ron, Sarchain holds about 32 Guinness Records and aims to continue to be a serial-record breaker as long as he is physically capable.

His passion to participate in breaking world records traces back to his childhood days when he would read the paperback version of the Guinness Book, hoping someday his name to be included in the book as well. He officially began the journey back in 2004, when he made his first attempt to be recognized by Guinness World Record, as he broke the ‘Punchbag marathon’ record at 36 hours and 13 minutes. Sarchian managed to complete the marathon by 12 hours over the previous record and his name was officially included in the Hardcover version of the Guinness Book in 2006 for the same. Now, the serial-record breaker has added another feat to his flamboyant feather.

The Instagram page of Guinness World Record recently shared a video of Sarchian breaking the world record of smashing the most vinyl records. In the clip, Sarchian looks extremely focused as he moves to smash one vinyl record after another. Watch the video below:

The video has accumulated over 12 thousand likes on the photosharing application. Meanwhile, a barrage of netizens has dropped hilarious responses in the comment section of the post. A user said, “Hope none of them was classics lol," another wrote, “He broke the record". One more joked, “When you don’t have any content to upload on social platforms, you have to create one no matter what’s the topic." Meanwhile, a netizen hailed it as a ‘record-breaking record.’

