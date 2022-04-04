WATCH: US Meteorologist Pauses Live Broadcast to Warn Family About Tornado

In a classic ‘Family Comes First’ move, the chief meteorologist at NBC Washington, Doug Kammerer, paused during a live broadcast about a tornado warning and called his kids to direct them out of danger. In the clip that is currently winning hearts and garnering praises from netizens, Doug, after realising that the tornado might hit his house too, halted his piece to camera and called up his kids. “Get downstairs as soon as you can, okay? Yeah, get down there. Get in the bedroom down there and just wait there for 15 minutes. Do it now. Thanks, buddy,” Doug is heard telling his kids. As soon as the call cuts, Doug focuses back on the camera and continues with the broadcast. He says, “Got to warn my kids. Because I know what my kids are doing right now. They are probably online gaming and they are not this. We have a tornado warning. Hopefully, they saw it on their phones.”

Take a look at the video here:

The video, apart from drawing the attention of more than 1.2 lakh people, also grabbed the attention of Doug Kammerer himself, who commented on the video giving an update about his kids. “Yes, had to warn my family! Kids were home alone and I knew they were not watching me on TV! They are safe,” Doug wrote. He, in the comment, also admitted that he was “freaking out inside a bit.”

The tweet and the video clip were flooded with netizens praising Doug and stating how amazing a dad he is. One user wrote, “A good dad in the fullest sense of the word.”

Another claimed to be in tears seeing “a man who loves his family first but still professional as hell.”

“A father for real,” writes one user.

“Dad 1st, Meteorologist 2nd,” wrote another.

What do you think of the video?

