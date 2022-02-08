Watch: US Police Officer Pulls School Girl From In Front of Speeding Bus

A female cop recently risked her life to save a little girl in the United States, Maryland. Outside the NorthEast Middle School, a girl was saved from a speeding bus. As the vehicle rushed towards her, a female cop jumped and pulled her away in the nick of time. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and released on Twitter by Cecil Country Executive Danielle Hornberger.

According to a report on The Sun, the cop in the video is Annette Goodyear, who is employed with the North East Police Department. According to sources, Annette has been on duty as a crossing guard for over 14 years. Goodyear said that it was her “first instinct" to go out and put the girl out of harm’s way.

In the video, Goodyear can be seen extending her arm to stop the vehicle, but it kept moving towards her. The road appears wet but it’s not clear if that’s what didn’t allow the driver to push the brakes.

Everyone on Twitter is calling Captain Annette Goodyear a hero. People are praising her bravery and holding her up as an example.

