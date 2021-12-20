WATCH: US Siblings Climb Down 14-Storey-building Using Pipe in Miraculous Fire Escape

In a spine-chilling incident from New York, two teenagers courageously climbed down a pipe from a 14-storey-apartment in a bid to escape their house which had been engulfed in fire. The incident came to light when a video shared by one Justin Malpica showed a teenage girl trying to escape the flames through her fourth-floor apartment window which had been shattered to make the passageway. In the video, the girl could be seen hanging from the window as her sibling held her from inside. The teenager then swung to her left to grab a pipe after which her sibling followed her.

Advertisement

The siblings, who are aged 18 years and 13 years, then slowly climbed down the pipe to finally make it to the ground. Upon landing, the siblings were attended by paramedics and then taken to the New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell for medical aid along with their mother who was critically injured. According to a neighbour, the siblings’ 46-year-old mother had her skin peeling off her arm after she escaped the extreme heat. Firefighters who arrived at the scene following an emergency call managed to douse the flames, and later discovered an adult man’s dead body in the apartment.

One of their neighbours, Shaquane Mitchell told NY Daily News that she along with some other locals tried to kick open the door as they heard the siblings’ mother screaming for help from her apartment.

An eye witness Christian Cortes, who recorded the incident on his phone, noticed several electric bikes being tossed out of the burning apartment. Another neighbour also recalled seeing a huge number of electric bikes in the apartment, as per a Daily Mail report.

Advertisement

While the reason for the fire is not ascertained yet, officials hinted at the presence of electric bikes in the house as the possible reason for the incident.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.