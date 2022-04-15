Watch: Vegetarian Dog Plucks Fruits, Vegetables on Farm, Internet in Awe

Dogs have rightly been termed as men’s best friends. For centuries, dogs have offered companionship and loyalty to their human friends. Human-dog bond can be traced back to at least 15,000 years. Dogs are adorable in the manner they behave. If you are having a bad day and while scrolling through your feed on social media, you stumble upon a video of a cute dog indulging in its adorable antics, it lifts your mood. These videos often go viral and put smiles across millions of disappointed faces.

If you are not in your usual good mood today, try watching a video of a dog who is a pure vegetarian and only eats fruits and vegetables. This dog does not prefer getting cut fruits and vegetables. He plucks them from their plants on the farm itself.

From watermelon to peanuts this dog consumes everything vegetarian. He is also fond of cabbage and potatoes.

The video of the Dog was shared on Facebook on a page named Animal World. The video has already been viewed a million times. The cute dog has made netizens go “awwww" and some users have shared the experience with their dogs in the comment box. A user has said that it is Baba Ramdev’s dog.

“Our dogs are smaller; they steal my strawberries from my plants in the summer and the little cherry tomatoes and raspberries that they can get to in the garden," someone shared about her dog in the comment section.

“What a beautiful dog, knows what he likes," read one of the comments.

“YOU’RE eating healthy food, you will have a long life Doggo, Love you and love your lifestyle, keep up the good work and God bless," said another person.

Recently, a video of a dog that walks on two legs like a human went viral too. After losing both his front legs in a tragic accident, the dog now walks comfortably on his hindlimbs.

