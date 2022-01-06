WATCH: Vehicles Cross Ladakh's Zojila Pass Amid -27 Degree in Breathtaking Video

Showcasing its ability to build marvelous and durable infrastructure in harsh mountainous regions of India, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) shared a video of the mighty Zojila Pass on its Twitter handle. The video shows the mountain pass that connects Ladakh to the rest of India completely filled with thick snow. Surprisingly, despite the harsh climatic conditions, the BRO had still kept the Zojila Pass functioning. Several cars and trucks could be seen making their way through the route where only the Zojila Pass signboard was visible apart from the vehicles.

According to the caption of the video, the Zojila Pass is being kept open in January even when the temperature has dropped to as low as -27 degrees Celsius. “Please share and let India know the feat of the indomitable human spirit against harsh climatic conditions,” BRO further wrote in the caption.

The video soon went viral on Twitter and garnered nearly 12,000 likes with more than 1.23 lakh views. People in the comment box applauded BRO’s incredible feat and praised it for keeping the pass open and allowing the movement of vehicles. “Thank you, our brave brothers. A big salute to you and to your dedication,” said one user. “You are an amazing organisation that helps keep our highest roads motorable and clear! Hats off!”, wrote another.

Zojila Pass, which is situated at a height of 3,528 m above sea level, is one of the most treacherous passes in the world. The Himalayan pass is a vital route as it connects the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh.

The BRO has always been at the forefront of every relief and rescue operation especially in remote areas. Recently, BRO shared another video on Twitter where they were working relentlessly to clear the roads in East Sikkim amid heavy snowfall.

The BRO even carried out rescue operations to evacuate the stranded civilians there.

