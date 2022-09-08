WATCH: Video of Couple Dancing Under The Street Light Will Melt Your Heart

Many of us turn to the internet for respite when the going gets a bit too tough. Be it to unwind after a hard day’s work or to cheer ourselves up–there is a variety of feel-good content on the world wide web. From cute animal videos to little babies engaging in hilarious antics, there are niche-specific social media accounts to cater to audience demands. However, die-hard romantics may turn to music or dance performances to soothe their hearts.

A heartwarming video that has now gone viral on micro-blogging platform Twitter showed a pair–presumably a couple–dancing their hearts out on an empty street late at night. While the exact location of the video remains unknown, the footage was shared by Twitter user Prerna Maheshwari. Take a look at the perfectly synchronized video which showed a boy and a girl enjoying each other’s company.

The video has now gone viral with over 242.2 thousand views at the time of filing this report. However, it’s noteworthy that the duo didn’t seem like amateur dancers and moved seamlessly on the well-lit road. The video was captured from a higher floor, or what seemed like a balcony. Netizens lauded the pair and appreciated their performance.

One user wrote, “Dance as if no one is watching and don’t care even if someone’s watching! Just enjoy the moments" while another wrote, “Look around carefully, someone must be shooting a reel for them!"–a nod to the popular trend of creating short format videos for social media platform Instagram.

However, many users agreed that even if the performance was practised and then performed, it still felt heartfelt and pure. Several others took the opportunity to claim how single they are and how they would love to find someone with whom they can share such a candid moment. One user commented," Yaar it’s pure! even if it’s scripted or they are just making some reels or something" while another said, “I want to do this with someone!" replete with a crying emoji.

