WATCH: Video of Couple ‘Falling In Love’ Leaves People in Splits

Seeing your loved ones is always a matter of fun and excitement. But for this couple, the excitement turned into an embarrassing and rather painful moment. A clip doing the rounds on social media shows a girl at an airport running up to her partner to receive him with a loving hug. Her excitement seems to be proportional to the time they had been apart.

In the video, the girl is seen running, while her partner is approaching from the other direction. She jumps at him to give him a hug but fails as they both stumble and fall to the ground. The guy slips while the girl trips forward. Soon after, her partner gets up and picks the girl, who then gives a tight hug, finally accomplishing what she set out for.

The caption accompanying the video read, “Falling in love." Watch:

Since being shared, the clip has managed to accumulate more than 15 lakh views. Netizens poured in their reactions, with many retweeting it along with their comments. One user wrote, “I watched this 10 times in a row and almost peed my pants."

Another wrote, “Trust him but do not necessarily trust his physics."

“Seems like destiny has other plans for them," said a person.

One jokingly asked, “Who said love is easy?"

“I see this happening with me and my GF," stated another.

This person commented, “Ouch. That must have hurt!"

“I also fall in love like this," said one user.

Social media platforms are a treasure trove for videos that show the various shades of human interaction.

So, what do you think?

